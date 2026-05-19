Inkjet printing can reduce OLED notebook panel manufacturing costs by approximately 30 to 35 per cent when compared to conventional production methods, according to technology research firm Omdia.

The market assessment established that this newer manufacturing approach provides many advantages over conventional fine metal mask techniques.

For organic light-emitting diode displays, the newer method provides distinct advantages in red, green, and blue subpixel patterning, which includes greater material utilisation, flexibility, panelisation, and larger pixel apertures.

At the same time, the necessary equipment and maintenance costs are lower than those required by conventional processes.

The innovation enables full-size substrate processing, whereas half-cut frontplane processing is typically required in conventional approaches.

In the older frontplane process, glass substrates must be cut in half for evaporation due to mask sagging and alignment issues.

This standard cutting practice generates particles, reduces overall process efficiency, and wastes valuable glass area.

In contrast, full-size substrate processing is possible with the newer method, which directly increases factory productivity.

For example, 16.3-inch OLED notebook displays can be made 66 panels up on a Gen 8.6 substrate, representing 10 per cent more panels than can be produced in an equivalent conventional process.

The actual panelisation efficiencies achieved by manufacturers will vary across different display sizes and aspect ratios.

“Inkjet printing machines provide higher productivity, and capital expenses are lower than those of fine metal mask evaporation,” Charles Annis, the Chief Analyst in Omdia’s Display Research group, said.

The market analyst pointed out that this financial shift is a key reason why these specific displays can potentially be manufactured at two-thirds the cost of older models.

“Although inkjet printed OLEDs have historically and continue to face a variety of challenges, particularly regarding ink efficiency and lifetime, continuous incremental improvements in equipment, materials, and process technology mean that inkjet printing is now closer than ever to being widely commercialised,” Annis added.

The findings indicate that the laptop display sector is on the verge of a major technological transition that could make premium screens far more accessible to the general public.

As manufacturing facilities adapt to these process technology improvements, the competitive landscape for hardware brands is expected to intensify.

The ultimate impact of this shift will likely be felt by consumers, who could see the benefits of lower production expenses translated into more competitively priced high-end electronics.