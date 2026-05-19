Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) has expanded its presence in China with the opening of a new office in Shanghai, located next to its cruise partner Adora Cruises.

According to a press release, the move is aimed at bringing the two teams closer together, supporting day-to-day operations across Adora’s fleet, including technical and marine management, as well as crew services.

The opening was marked with a joint ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organisations, including Hendrik Stellamanns, managing director of CCS, and Norman Schmiedl, CEO of Columbia blue, who joined Adora Cruises’ leadership team for the official ribbon-cutting.

The development also carries a Cyprus link, as CCS is headquartered in Hamburg and Limassol and is fully dedicated to the operation and management of cruise ships, expedition vessels and mega yachts.

The company offers an integrated service approach that combines technical operations with hotel and catering management, covering cruise operations and logistics, marine and hotel management, crew services and newbuild consultancy.

With a focus on day-to-day operations as well as consultancy for newbuilds, CCS says it brings German efficiency and international reach to every voyage, while supporting seamless guest experiences and long-term client satisfaction.

Schmiedl said China remains a key market for the company and an important part of its wider cruise operations, adding that “China is a vital strategic market for Columbia, and our cooperation with Adora Cruises is a key part of our global business.”

He also said that “being closer to our customer allows us to provide more responsive and joined-up support across operations.”

Chen said the closer presence of the two teams in Shanghai would improve coordination and support the delivery of Adora Flora City.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Columbia Group,” Chen said.

He added that “having our teams working side by side in Shanghai will enhance operational coordination, support the smooth delivery of Adora Flora City, and further strengthen the safe and efficient operation of our fleet.”

Chen also said safety remained the company’s highest priority, adding that “this closer collaboration will help us maintain the highest standards across our maritime operations while continuing to provide high-quality cruise experiences for our guests.”

The new Shanghai office reflects the two companies’ shared focus on closer collaboration, stronger operational support and high safety standards across Adora’s fleet, while expanding Columbia’s operational footprint in China from a group structure with strong roots in Cyprus.