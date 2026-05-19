Police arrested five people during overnight operations on Monday targeting crime and traffic offences, authorities said on Tuesday.

The arrests involved offences including begging, failure to appear in court and traffic violations.

During the operation, officers stopped and checked 436 drivers and 147 passengers, while carrying out 37 inspections of various premises.

Seven complaints were filed during the inspections. Police also issued 192 traffic fines and investigated 13 traffic-related cases.

Among the violations recorded, 57 drivers were reported for speeding. Officers also seized 10 vehicles and carried out 75 alcohol tests as part of the checks.