The court of appeal increased to 10 years the prison sentence imposed on a father convicted of sexually abusing his underage daughter, ruling on Tuesday that the original punishment failed to reflect the gravity of the offences and the need to protect child victims.

The man had been found guilty by the Limassol criminal court in 2023 on charges relating to the sexual abuse of his daughter while abusing “the position of trust, power and influence” he held over the victim.

He was initially sentenced to six years in prison on each of two charges, with the sentences running concurrently.

Following an appeal filed by attorney-general George Savvides, on the grounds that the punishment was “manifestly insufficient”, the court unanimously increased the sentence to 10 years on each charge, also to run concurrently.

In its decision delivered on Tuesday, the court said the original sentence “does not reflect” the seriousness outlined in the criminal court’s own findings.

The judges stated that “with regard to the seriousness of the offenses and the need to impose deterrent sentences, the attorney-general is correct” and added that the punishment must “accurately reflect the need to protect minor victims from would-be offenders”.

The court further referred to what it described as “the alarming increase in the commission of such offenses” in explaining the need for stronger deterrent sentences in cases involving child sexual abuse.