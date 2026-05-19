Spanish police said on Tuesday they had detained a 25-year-old man who allegedly killed his two parents and injured four others, including his son, in a shooting overnight in the southern city of El Ejido, Almeria province.

The four injured were hospitalised and in a serious condition, the Guardia Civil force said in a statement. As well as the suspect’s son, the injured included a man, a woman and another minor.

The shooting was first reported after 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, the statement said. Specialist units arrested the suspect at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police were investigating the motive for the shooting, which they said initially appeared to be domestic violence, as well as the origin of the firearm he used, as the suspect did not possess a gun licence.

Shootings are relatively rare in Spain, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and firearms are less common than in other European countries. Spain recorded 53 firearm homicides in 2023, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, or 0.1 deaths per 100,000 people – among the lowest rate in both Europe and the world.