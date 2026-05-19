The north and its ‘governments’ had failed to create the conditions young people deserve, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Tuesday while calling for a new generation to lead change.

In a social media post, Erhurman said it was difficult to claim that younger generations had been given opportunities and conditions worthy of their expectations, pointing to growing social and economic pressures faced by youth.

Erhurman referred to the uncertainty and difficulties facing young people, while expressing confidence in what he described as a new generation emerging in the Turkish Cypriot community.

Erhurman also delivered a critical assessment of the current generation of political leadership, saying it could not be considered successful in addressing the challenges facing society.

However, he argued that progress could still be achieved if today’s leadership focused on opening opportunities for younger people rather than obstructing them.

“If we can pave the way for young people and not become an obstacle to them,” he said, “they will redefine standards and bring improvement in every field.”