The use of personal data in pharmacies must be carried out discreetly, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said on Tuesday, urging pharmacists to ensure that personal data is kept confidential at all times.

“In the event that beneficiaries notice their personal data being read aloud within earshot of third parties while filling their prescriptions or identify practices by Gesy pharmacists that violate the protection of their privacy and confidentiality, they can report it by contacting the Gesy service centre at 17000,” the organisation said.

The HIO appealed to beneficiaries not to disclose their personal data such as their date of birth, ID number etc near third parties, stressing that only absolutely necessary information should be disclosed.

Instead, the HIO urged beneficiaries to use the prescription number and the prescription’s barcode, which is available via the Gesy beneficiary portal.

Having been introduced in late March, the latter allows beneficiaries to use a barcode to collect prescriptions from pharmacies with the aim of removing the need to verbally provide personal details.