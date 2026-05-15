Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd on Friday announced that its shareholders approved a €1 million dividend payout during the company’s annual general meeting held in Nicosia.

The company confirmed that the approved dividend amounts to €0.0177 per share, based on a nominal value of €0.02 per share.

The dividend corresponds to a yield of approximately 5.75 per cent, calculated on the average closing price of the share on May 13, 2026.

The record date for dividend entitlement has been set for May 29, 2026, with eligible shareholders those registered in the Central Depository and Central Registry of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on that date or those holding accepted securities through off-exchange transfers completed by then.

As a result, the company’s shares will trade ex-dividend from May 28, 2026, meaning new buyers from that date will not be entitled to the dividend.

The dividend payment date has been scheduled for June 22, 2026, when funds will be distributed to shareholders.

For investors whose shares are held through participants such as brokerage firms or custodians, payments will be made to those participants in line with the records of the Central Depository, who will then distribute the amounts to their clients.

For shareholders holding shares in a special account within the Central Depository, payments will be made directly by the company to their declared bank accounts or, if no account details have been provided, via cheque sent to the registered address.

During the same meeting, shareholders also approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the management report, corporate governance report and auditors’ report, all as audited by the company’s external auditors.

The company confirmed that its annual report is available on its official website for investors and the wider public.

In terms of governance, board members Marios Loucaides and Andreas Tyllis were re-elected, having retired by rotation and offered themselves for reappointment.

In addition, the appointment of Andreas Mama as a board member was formally ratified, following his earlier appointment after the previous annual general meeting.

The company further confirmed that Marios Kyriakou, Stalo Koumidou, Kyriakos Tyllis and Elias Demetriou will continue to serve as members of the board.

Shareholders also decided that board remuneration will remain unchanged, maintaining the existing remuneration policy for directors.

Under this policy, each board member, excluding the executive director, receives €10,000 annually, while the chairman receives €20,000 per year.

Committee chairpersons are entitled to an additional €1,000 annually, while all board members receive €100 per meeting for participation in board and committee sessions.

Finally, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited as the company’s external auditors for the current year and authorised the board of directors to determine their remuneration.