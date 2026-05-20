Elam parliamentary candidate in Famagusta Fivos Kyprianou said he would be tabling a bill if elected MP to outlaw political parties such as Akel, Volt and Direct Democracy, which he considers to be a “confirmed threat” against the survival of Hellenism in Cyprus.

He suggested setting up an independent authority to uphold the constitution, which would place parties and organisations under surveillance if they “downgrade the Turkish invasion, glorify terrorist groups and cooperate with occupation forces, foreign agendas or ideologies that threaten the survival of Hellenism in Cyprus”.

If confirmed, this “authority” would propose they be banned by a Supreme Court decision.

Volt reacted to Kyprianou’s suggestion, saying that “they have taken off their masks” at hearing that Elam is set to increase its vote percentage.

“Those who praise Hitler and the Junta have come to tell us that they will protect the Republic by outlawing us. So, the deserters are threatening us and distorting the concept of ‘homeland’, those of the Golden Dawn are lecturing us on what democracy is,” Volt said.

Volt said Elam was promoting “fear and authoritarianism”, and called on the parties set to cooperate with them in the new parliament to clarify if they agreed with Elam’s positions.