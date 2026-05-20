Justice Minister Costas Fitiris is reportedly unhappy with the police leadership’s decision to change the working hours of crime prevention unit (OPE) officers without prior consultation, sources at the interior ministry told Cyprus news agency on Wednesday.

The minister was not informed in advance about plans to extend the new working schedule to the OPE and believes the issue has both operational and political implications.

Sources indicate that Fitiris believes changes to key police units, such as OPE, Ykan, and Mmad, should be assessed at the ministerial level due to their impact on crime prevention, policing and public safety.

No meeting has yet occurred between the minister and police leadership, but discussions are anticipated soon.

The sources also noted that the measures announced by the chief of police are expected to move forward as planned.