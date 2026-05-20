Diko president Nikolas Papadopoulos said on Wednesday his party’s first job in the new parliament to emerge from Sunday’s elections would be to table bills for the strengthening of the social insurance fund and pensions from revenue generated by selling natural gas extracted offshore from Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

In a written statement, Papadopoulos said new financial paths were opening following a cabinet decision to sell natural gas from Kronos block.

“If all goes well, Cyprus will begin exporting natural gas in the first half of 2028,” which meant “income of hundreds of millions” of euros, Papadopoulos said

He added that the three biggest deposits in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone were up for exploitation.

Papadopoulos said that instead of saving the revenue in a fund to be used after a solution of the Cyprus problem, the money could be used to improve social insurance and pensions, on the basis of the Norwegian model.

“Our pensioners are entitled to dignity,” he added.

Diko, he said, was proposing solutions to misery and desperation, and would fight for every individual, every household could enjoy a share of the achievements.