The Global Sumud Flotilla ship “Vivy Sabre” remains docked in the harbour of Kato Paphos with crew members awaiting instructions for their departure.

The ship departed from Sicily and had arrived in the port around midnight on Monday after a short stop on the Turkish coastline in Marmaris.

According to Vivy Sabre crew member Daniella Gallina, the ship was separated from the rest of the flotilla due to technical problems before the Israeli defence forces intercepted the remaining ships on Monday.

Sources in Paphos told the Cyprus Mail that two European crew members had already left the vessel and gone back to their country of origin, while other crew members were still on board.