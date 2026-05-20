For the 60,000-plus British expats living in Cyprus, getting a new pair of prescription glasses used to mean one of two things: wait for the next trip back to the UK, or navigate the local optical market with whatever language skills and familiarity you had.

That has shifted significantly over the last few years. UK online eyewear retailers now ship to Cyprus addresses with delivery times that often match domestic UK service, and a growing number of British expats are using them as their default option. Here’s how the process actually works, and what to know before you order.

Can you order UK prescription glasses while living in Cyprus?

Yes. UK online eyewear retailers ship to most addresses in Cyprus, including both the Republic of Cyprus and the British Sovereign Base Areas. The ordering process is largely identical to ordering within the UK: select your frames, enter your prescription details, and provide a Cyprus delivery address at checkout.

The main difference is delivery time. Standard delivery to Cyprus after processing typically takes 5 to 10 working days, compared to 2 to 3 working days within the UK. Some retailers offer expedited shipping if you need glasses urgently.

How do you get a prescription if you haven’t been to a UK optician recently?

Two routes work.

The first is to have an eye examination at a local Cypriot optician and request a written prescription. Cyprus uses the same prescription format as the UK and the rest of Europe, with sphere (SPH), cylinder (CYL), axis (AXIS), addition (ADD for varifocals or reading glasses) and pupillary distance (PD) measurements. Any optician in Cyprus can provide these on request.

The second is to use an existing UK prescription, provided it is within the validity period most online retailers require. That period is typically two years for adults, though some retailers accept prescriptions up to three years old. After that point, the recommendation is to have a fresh eye test, both for the glasses to be accurate and because eye health checks are important regardless of whether your prescription has changed.

Will my UK prescription work for Cyprus?

Yes. Eye prescriptions are essentially international in their measurements. The numbers on a Cypriot prescription mean the same thing as the numbers on a UK prescription, and UK lenses made to those specifications will be just as accurate as locally produced lenses.

The one detail to double-check is pupillary distance, the measurement between the centres of your pupils. Some Cypriot opticians don’t routinely include this on the standard prescription, but it is easy to request and most will add it without an extra charge if asked.

What about prescription sunglasses for Mediterranean living?

This is the bigger story for Cyprus residents. With more than 300 days of sunshine a year and high UV intensity even in winter months, prescription sunglasses aren’t a summer accessory in Cyprus. They’re an everyday essential.

For most British expats, the practical setup is two pairs: a regular prescription pair for indoor and overcast use, and a prescription sunglasses pair for outdoor use and driving. Polarised lenses are particularly worth considering for Cyprus driving conditions, as they cut glare from the road surface and the Mediterranean sea, both of which are significantly brighter than UK light levels.

UK retailers like Glasses2You offer prescription sunglasses from around £40, with polarised lens upgrades available for most frames. The cost is typically a fraction of what high-street Cypriot opticians charge for equivalent specifications.

A third option worth considering is photochromic (transition) lenses, which darken automatically in sunlight and clear indoors. For Cyprus residents who spend significant time moving between indoor and outdoor environments, these can effectively replace the need for two separate pairs.

What about varifocals and reading glasses?

These categories matter for the typical expat demographic in Cyprus, which skews toward retirement age.

Varifocals are available from most UK online retailers at prices that are usually substantially below high-street equivalents, both in the UK and locally in Cyprus. A standard varifocal pair from a quality online retailer typically costs between £100 and £200 including frames and lenses, compared to £250 to £500 for similar specifications on the high street.

Reading glasses are even more straightforward. If you only need a single reading prescription (the standard “+1.50” or “+2.00” type), most UK retailers offer ready-made reading glasses for under £20 per pair, ideal if you tend to lose them or want spares in multiple rooms.

What about delivery costs?

This varies by retailer, but the standard model on UK eyewear sites is free standard delivery above a minimum order value. Glasses2You, for example, offers free delivery to Cyprus on orders over £100, which most prescription orders comfortably exceed once lenses are included.

For smaller orders such as non-prescription sunglasses or ready-made reading glasses under £100, expect to pay a modest delivery surcharge.

What about returns and warranty?

Returns from Cyprus are slightly more involved than within the UK, but not significantly. Most reputable retailers offer a returns window of around 30 days on prescription glasses if the prescription is incorrect or the frame doesn’t fit, with the customer typically responsible for return shipping. A tracked postal service is recommended for the return journey.

Warranty on frames and lenses is the same as for UK customers, usually 12 months against manufacturing defects.

What to look for when choosing a UK retailer

Five things worth checking before you order.

First, prescription verification. Reputable retailers will verify your prescription with your optician before producing the glasses, particularly for higher prescriptions or varifocals. Cheaper retailers often skip this step.

Second, lens quality. UK-produced lenses are generally made to a higher standard than the lowest-cost imported alternatives. The product page should specify lens manufacturer or quality grade.

Third, shipping policy. Confirm Cyprus delivery is offered (most retailers cover Cyprus by default, but a few don’t), expected delivery time, and any minimum order value for free shipping.

Fourth, returns policy. Confirm what happens if the prescription is wrong or the frame doesn’t fit, and who covers return shipping.

Fifth, reviews from expat customers. Genuine reviews from Cyprus or other EU-based customers are a useful indicator that the retailer handles international orders properly.

For most British expats in Cyprus, ordering UK prescription glasses online has become the practical default for the same reasons it has back in the UK: better prices, better selection, and a process that respects your time. The Mediterranean light and the older average expat demographic just make prescription sunglasses and varifocals more central to the choice than they might be back home.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).