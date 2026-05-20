Cyprus must focus on commercialising research into market-ready products, according to Rana K. Gupta, Executive Director of the MIT Deshpande Centre, who spoke to the Cyprus Mail ahead of his participation in the Cyprus Seeds Innovation Showcase in Limassol.

The event, scheduled for May 22, 2026 at the Kolla Factory as part of the 2026 DOERS Summit, will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs and international mentors to explore how innovation ecosystems can accelerate growth.

Gupta is expected to take part in a discussion on how international networks and diaspora connections can help small and fast-evolving innovation hubs such as Cyprus scale more effectively.

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Tuesday announced that 276,274 new shares issued to senior executives under incentive schemes will begin trading on May 20, 2026, on both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The Bank of Cyprus said the shares were issued and allocated on March 18, 2026 and April 2, 2026 to twenty members of the group’s general management, including a former executive.

The allocation was carried out under the group’s long-term and short-term incentive plans, following approvals granted at annual general meetings held in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as subsequent decisions by the board of directors.

The bank explained that both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) approved the admission of the new shares on May 19, 2026.

Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Ministry marked the International Day for Women in Maritime with a cocktail reception honouring the role of women across the shipping sector and recognising efforts to promote greater inclusion in the industry.

The event brought together members of the maritime community to celebrate the international day, which was established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to recognise the contribution of women working at sea and ashore.

Addressing the reception, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said that “while shipping has traditionally been perceived as a male-dominated sector, change is happening.”

She said equality and inclusion were not simply social goals, but important factors for the sustainability, resilience and future competitiveness of shipping.

Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) has expanded its presence in China with the opening of a new office in Shanghai, located next to its cruise partner Adora Cruises.

According to a press release, the move is aimed at bringing the two teams closer together, supporting day-to-day operations across Adora’s fleet, including technical and marine management, as well as crew services.

The opening was marked with a joint ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organisations, including Hendrik Stellamanns, managing director of CCS, and Norman Schmiedl, CEO of Columbia blue, who joined Adora Cruises’ leadership team for the official ribbon-cutting.

The development also carries a Cyprus link, as CCS is headquartered in Hamburg and Limassol and is fully dedicated to the operation and management of cruise ships, expedition vessels and mega yachts.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Tuesday said that Cyprus’ tourism sector is showing signs of gradual recovery, urging caution in interpreting recent declines in visitor arrivals.

Speaking at the presidential palace following a cabinet meeting, Koumis stressed that tourism figures should be assessed calmly and without drawing premature conclusions.

“The data show a steady and gradual recovery of tourism flows,” he said.

He acknowledged that the downturn recorded in recent months was expected, given the geopolitical developments affecting the wider region.

“It was absolutely expected that the developments of recent months would impact tourism traffic, and this has also happened in other destinations due to geopolitical developments,” he said.

Revocations of certificates and permits issued through Cyprus’ fast-track licensing procedure should be halted until a wider review is completed, Cyprus’ Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) said after a meeting with architects and planning officials.

The meeting, aimed at resolving disruption faced by designers and affected citizens, was held last week, the chamber said.

It brought together a delegation from Etek led by its president Constantinos Constanti, Cyprus Architects Association president Alkis Dikaios, Town Planning Department director Kyriakos Koundouros, and department officials.

According to Etek, the meeting was “held in a constructive atmosphere and led to an agreement on how the fast-track procedure should be implemented, the problems that have emerged, and the next steps needed to restore consistency”.

At the centre of the discussion was the need for licensing authorities to carry out staff checks on submitted applications, as provided for in the relevant decrees.

Cyprus is already seeing the first results of its upgraded relationship with India, President Nikos Christodoulides said this week, pointing to growing interest from Indian businesses using the island as a gateway to the European market.

Speaking at the gala dinner and award ceremony of the 18th InBusiness Awards 2026, Christodoulides said the momentum follows last year’s visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus, which he described as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties.

“I am delighted because, already, the results are visible from a number of Indian businesses that have decided to invest in Cyprus and utilise our country as an entry point into the market of 450 million citizens of Europe,” he said.

The president said Indian companies are increasingly approaching Cyprus “as a European Hub with an International Footprint”, citing the country’s stability, reliability and access to the European Union.

WISTA Cyprus marked the International Day for Women in Maritime by reaffirming its commitment to strengthening visibility, representation and leadership opportunities for women across the maritime sector.

The day, celebrated globally across the industry, recognises the contribution of women working both at sea and ashore, across all areas of maritime activity.

Speaking on the occasion, WISTA Cyprus president Anna Pittalis said the focus should now move beyond recognition and towards meaningful inclusion, as well as measurable progress within the industry.

“Today is about visibility and about ensuring that women’s voices, expertise, and leadership are fully recognised across the maritime sector,” she said.

European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna travelled to Strasbourg this week to represent the Council of the European Union at the European Parliament’s plenary session, with cybersecurity and Europe’s preparedness for advanced artificial intelligence models among the issues on the agenda.

Rauna attends the plenary, which runs from May 18 to 21, in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to an official announcement, she represents the Council in discussions focusing, among other things, on the need to strengthen cybersecurity and improve the EU’s readiness to respond to new forms of artificial intelligence.

The talks also covers the theme ‘EU Governance under pressure – Institutional responses to global challenges’, as the bloc continues to assess how its institutions can respond more effectively to fast-moving technological and geopolitical developments.

European Maritime Day (EMD) 2026 will take place in Limassol on May 21 and 22, bringing Europe’s maritime community to Cyprus for two days of discussions on maritime affairs, the sustainable blue economy and the marine environment.

The event, which will be held in person, will take place at the Carob Mill in Limassol’s old town, while plenary sessions will also be livestreamed.

According to the EMD website, the main venue will host the high-level sessions, the exhibition and part of the workshop programme. Two nearby venues will also be used for additional workshops, placing the event within the heart of Limassol’s historic centre.

The website will be updated regularly with further information, including details on the venue and accommodation. Organisers said the venue was expected to be confirmed from the beginning of November, with accommodation information to be finalised towards the end of the year and published online.

Paphos is stepping up efforts to strengthen its position as a smart and sustainable tourism destination through its participation in the European project SMART TOUR – Smart Tourism, Smart Destinations.

The Paphos district tourism development and promotion company, also known as Etap Paphos, is taking part in the project’s third Steering Group Meeting and thematic workshop, which is being held on May 20 and 21 in Perros-Guirec, in France’s Brittany region.

According to an announcement, the meeting and accompanying educational visit aim to support the exchange of knowledge and policy tools between European regions, with a focus on how data and digital technologies can help destinations develop in a more targeted and sustainable way.

During the meeting, partners are expected to review the project’s progress, present the actions planned for the remainder of 2026 and discuss issues linked to tourism statistics, indicators, research and innovation in digital tools and services.

Greek lender Eurobank S.A. on Tuesday announced the successful pricing of a €700 million senior preferred bond issue, marking a strong return to debt markets supported by robust investor demand.

The bank confirmed that it completed the issuance of fixed rate senior preferred notes due May 25, 2032, with settlement scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The notes carry a coupon of 3.875 per cent per annum and include a call option at par on May 25, 2031.

They will also be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market, providing access to international investors.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Tuesday highlighted Cyprus’ strong performance in the StartupBlink Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, with the country climbing to 34th place worldwide.

The latest ranking marks a six-place improvement compared with 2025, reinforcing Cyprus’ position as one of the fastest-rising startup ecosystems globally.

According to the report, Cyprus has also recorded the highest annual climb among EU countries for the third consecutive year, underlining sustained momentum in the sector.

The ecosystem demonstrated particularly strong expansion, posting annual growth of 62.7 per cent, while its total estimated value reached $4.2 billion.

Demetra Holdings PLC on Tuesday announced it completed the purchase of 6,540 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) on May 18, just weeks ahead of its upcoming annual general meeting.

The transaction was executed at a price of €1.54 per share and in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Companies Law.

According to an official announcement, the share buyback comprised two separate transactions of 6,248 shares and 292 shares completed during the same trading session.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a paper warning that Europe’s fragmented energy system continues to expose firms to high and uneven energy costs, with particular implications for countries such as Cyprus where industrial electricity prices remain significantly above EU peers.

Indeed, recent Eurostat figures showed that Cyprus recorded the second-highest electricity prices for non-household consumers in the EU in the second half of 2025, reaching €24.29 per 100 kilowatt-hours, placing the country just behind Ireland at €25.52.

Germany followed closely at €22.64 per 100 kilowatt-hours, while significantly lower prices were recorded in Finland and Sweden at €7.48 and €9.70 respectively, highlighting the wide divergence in industrial energy costs across Europe.

American investment house Jefferies recently issued a comprehensive financial update raising its target price for the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to €18.10 from the previous valuation of €17.00.

The equity research report, authored by financial analysts Alexander Demetriou and Joseph Dickerson, maintained a firm buy rating for the lender.

The updated assessment, whose findings were shared by Greek business outlet Newmoney, implies a significant potential upside of approximately 29 per cent for the bank’s stock.

The financial institution delivered strong first-quarter financial results for 2026, which solidified its position as one of the top performers among Greek banks in terms of both profitability and capital adequacy.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Tuesday issued an official public notice announcing that all banking institutions across the island will be closed to the public on June 1, 2026.

The scheduled operational shutdown is being implemented in observance of the Pentecost bank holiday.

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the development and production plan for the Kronos gas field, which is located in Block 6 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with President Nikos Christodoulides stressing the importance of the plan’s approval ahead of the day’s cabinet meeting.

“Let me remind you that the first discovery in the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone was in 2011, and 15 years later, we are taking, I believe, the most important decision regarding the state of natural gas exploitation,” he said.

He added that in addition to the development and production plan, cabinet would also approve “the agreements concerning the basic terms of sale of Cypriot natural gas”.

“This is a very important development for the utilisation of our country’s energy resources. The goal is to sell the first Cypriot natural gas to Europe through Egypt in 2028 and we are approving all the relevant agreements,” he said.