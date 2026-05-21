“We’re back for another Friday night at Fork Food Market,” say the event organisers as they get ready to take over the Nicosia Municipal Gardens once more. This Friday, from 7pm onwards, food stalls, bars and DJ booths will transform the public gardens into a culinary haven, welcoming old, young and four-legged friends.

Food will be served from 7pm to 11pm, while the bar and music will keep going until 12am. On the music front, DJ Buttercup will be setting the mood with her tunes throughout the evening.

The vendors this week will be Mr Wurst with special hot dogs, Omni Honest Food with falafel, chicken honey mustard and halloumi bites, Mr Stache with three types of pizzas, Bao with pork and mushroom bao buns, Road Buns with a beetroot burger, a beef burger and its dynamite oregano fries, Mighty Kitchen with three vegetarian options, The Vendor with BBQ pulled pork sandwich, Trego with its signature steak sandwich, and for dessert, Dough Pastries will serve cookie dough, chocolate fudge brownie and a deconstructed pavlova.

“As always,” conclude the organisers, “don’t forget to bring your own cups from home, as we’ve eliminated single-use plastic ones. Or, grow your collection with our blue reusable cup, available at the bar for just €2.”

Fork Food Market

Street food, drinks and DJs. May 22. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com