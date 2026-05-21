A teacher at Hala Sultan theological college in Mia Milia was arrested on Thursday in the north after allegations emerged that he sexually harassed five underage students aged between 14 and 16.

According to reports, the suspect, a Turkish national, was detained while allegedly attempting to flee to Turkey following complaints made by the students.

The north’s secondary education teachers’ union chief, Ahmet Karaogullari, said the students first reported the alleged behaviour to teachers at the school.

The school then informed parents and filed a complaint with police.

Speaking outside the school to reporters, Karaogullari called for “an immediate, transparent and multifaceted investigation” into the case and said the union would closely monitor developments.

He criticised authorities in the north and Turkey’s own education advisory office over what he described as inadequate oversight of teachers sent from Turkey under bilateral arrangements.

Karaogullari also warned against any attempt to suppress the case or shield those responsible.

“We will not allow any cover up,” he assured.

He further called for psychological and social support to be provided to the students involved as investigations continue.