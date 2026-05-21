A 31-year-old man has been remanded for one day by the Famagusta district court in connection with an online fraud case involving more than €14,000 allegedly obtained through false representations.

Police said the man was arrested following cooperation with Spanish authorities, after being identified as part of an investigation into fraud, obtaining money by deception and money laundering.

According to police, the suspect had been wanted by Cypriot authorities, who issued a European arrest warrant after evidence emerged during an investigation by Famagusta CID into the online scam.

The case relates to a complaint filed in March 2024 by a 62-year-old shop owner based in Famagusta district.

According to the complaint, the businessman found an online retail company based in another European country in February 2024 and placed an order for goods.

Following email communication with the supposed company, he was instructed to transfer payment to a bank account in Spain. He subsequently transferred €14,678.

After the payment was made, communication via email abruptly stopped, prompting the 62-year-old to suspect he had been defrauded and report the matter to police.

Police said investigations carried out in cooperation with Spanish authorities helped identify the beneficiary of the Spanish bank account.

On May 5, Cypriot police were informed by Spanish authorities that the 31-year-old had been located and arrested in Spain under the European arrest warrant.

Following court proceedings in Spain, authorities approved his extradition to Cyprus.

Police officers travelled to Spain and escorted the suspect back to Cyprus by air on Wednesday. Upon arrival at Larnaca airport, he was re-arrested under a Cypriot court warrant.