Reforms to special education are “long overdue”, with legislation set to be amended for the first time in 27 years, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Thursday.

Michaelidou presented a comprehensive package of policies, actions and plans aimed at transitioning towards a modern and inclusive education system centred on the best interests of children during an event at the presidential palace attended by European Agency for Special Needs and Inclusive Education executive director Joao Costa.

“The ten pillars that form the future of inclusive education clearly highlight the transition to a truly inclusive school, which is a strategic choice, one which demands the modernisation of institutions, a clear direction, political will and dedication by all, so that we can build an educational system that guarantees equal opportunities, dignity and prospects for each and every child,” she said.

The reforms unveiled at the event form part of the education ministry’s broader strategic plan for a better-functioning school system that respects diversity.

Michaelidou said all policies and proposals included in the framework are aligned with EU policy.

She also referred to measures already implemented by the government, including investments in infrastructure, the expansion of special summer schools and increased support for children with greater needs, such as a higher number of escorts and support assistants.

Regarding mainstream education, she said changes are being promoted to strengthen the general curriculum and better meet the needs of children and their families.

The minister also highlighted increased funding for inclusive education, noting that the relevant budget will exceed €21 million in 2026, compared with just over €12 million in 2021.

According to Michaelidou, the increased funding has enabled improvements in inclusive education, lifelong training for educators, the development of modern educational material, digital innovation and more flexible support mechanisms.

The proposed legislative amendments will be opened to public consultation in the coming months before being submitted to parliament.

“We envision a school without exclusions. A school of equal opportunities, which respects diversity and placed the child at the centre of every policy and decision,” Michaelidou said.

Earlier on Thursday, Michaelidou and Costa visited a secondary school in Aglandjia, Nicosia, where children with disabilities study either in mainstream classrooms or in specialised units.

Michaelidou and Costa visited a secondary school in Aglandjia

The aim of the visit was to observe how inclusive education is implemented in practice.

Michaelidou said her ministry is preparing legislative amendments aimed at improving the operation of schools and developing more personalised programmes focused on the needs of children.

“We want children to have equal opportunities in education, and we will achieve this through legislation that supports the goals of our schools,” she said.

During the visit, Michaelidou and Costa discussed inclusive education with the headmistress and teachers, focusing on creating opportunities for children to complete their education and move on to employment or further studies.