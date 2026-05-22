The British base police confirmed on Friday that a 77-year-old man found dead inside a burnt vehicle near Liopetri earlier this month died from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified through DNA testing as Antonis Spetsiotis from Xylofagou, whose body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle near the Liopetri fish farm on the morning of May 11.

In a statement, the British bases said, “the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the circumstances leading to this tragic incident continue to be investigated.”

Authorities now suspect criminal activity and said all possibilities remain open while forensic examinations continue.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining evidence recovered from inside the vehicle.

The British base police received a report from a member of the public at around 9am on May 11 regarding a burning vehicle near the Liopetri fish farm.

Police officers and fire brigade crews were immediately dispatched to the area, where firefighters extinguished the blaze before the charred body was discovered inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was later linked to Spetsiotis, who had reportedly been missing from his home in Xylofagou since the previous afternoon.

An official autopsy was carried out the next day, with samples taken for DNA analysis due to the condition of the body.

The investigation remains ongoing.