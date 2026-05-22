Kicking off this weekend, Saturday is the DIS Festival 2026 – Together We Are Better, organised by the Neofytos Cultural Organisation. Until May 29, the festival will present performances, inclusive activities, workshops, a conference and more, bringing together artists, academics, organisations, professionals, educators and people with lived experience from Cyprus and abroad. Best of all, its actions will spread all around the island, bringing events to Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos!

The festival is an international initiative dedicated to inclusion, art, culture and human rights, with the central message Together We Are Better. The festival seeks to highlight the power of art and culture as tools for social participation, communication and social transformation.

This year it will host the European Scientific Conference DisAbility Culture: Art, Inclusion and Social Transformation, music and creative workshops, cultural accessibility initiatives, literary and scientific discussions, as well as interventions and discussions around disability culture, neurodiversity, inclusion and social innovation.

The programme will unfold across several days and locations. The festival’s full programme is available on the official digital platform.

DIS Festival 2026

Cultural festival on inclusivity and accessibility in the arts. May 23-29. Across Cyprus. Tel: 7008-8180. [email protected]