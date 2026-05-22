Archbishop Georgios on Friday defended the synod’s handling of former Paphos bishop Tychikos and warned that further disciplinary action, including excommunication, could be imposed on defrocked monks linked to the Avakoum monastery case if public interventions continue.

Speaking to CyBC, the Archbishop said he personally regretted appointing Tychikos as bishop of Paphos, stating that “I blame myself for not correctly measuring his capabilities and strengths.”

He said he had believed that guidance from the synod, combined with the experience of senior clergy around him, would have prevented later difficulties.

Archbishop Georgios also alleged that Tychikos had maintained undisclosed links with groups in Greece opposed to positions adopted by the Orthodox Church following the Council of Crete.

“It seems that he had secret connections with Greece, with some groups of excommunicated people in Thessaloniki,” he said, adding that he believed Tychikos had become “a useful prey to some people” encouraging disobedience within the Church.

He questioned what he described as selective rejection of ecclesiastical authority, asking, “Do I not trust the Ecumenical Patriarch and the other Orthodox churches, and do I only trust myself?”

Asked whether the matter of Tychikos was now closed, the Archbishop affirmed as much and said the former bishop could eventually undertake other duties within the archdiocese.

He also dismissed concerns that tensions surrounding the case could lead to division within the church, stating that those supporting such positions in Cyprus were “very few” and lacked “capabilities” and “seriousness.”

The remarks come days after the synod began examining proposed amendments to the Church charter linked to the future election of a new bishop of Paphos following Tychikos’ removal.

Proposed changes under discussion would allow vacant sees to be filled directly by the synod rather than through wider voting procedures.

Archbishop Georgios also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Avakoum monastery case and comments made publicly by former abbot Nektarios through social media.

He said the defrocked monks were no longer recognised as clergy within the Church, stating that “their functions do not have the grace of God, since they are outside the Church.”

He added that while the synod had already imposed severe disciplinary penalties, additional measures remained possible including their excommunication.

Nektarios and Porfyrios continue to face criminal proceedings related to fraud and financial offences, while separate ecclesiastical proceedings upheld their defrocking following allegations including misconduct and fabricated miracles.