A new automated imaging and genetic analysis system was formally delivered to Makarios hospital on Friday, strengthening Cyprus’ only public laboratory specialising in analysis for leukemia and lymphoma patients.

The equipment, valued at more than €274,000, was donated by the “One Dream, One Wish” association to the hospital’s cytogenetics laboratory, which has operated since 1980 and provides specialised genetic testing linked to infertility, miscarriages and congenital diseases.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said the donation marked “an essential milestone for health services” and would significantly strengthen the laboratory’s diagnostic capabilities.

Charalambides said the new automated system would accelerate complex procedures and improve clinical diagnosis and disease management, particularly in haematological cases, which account for around 60 per cent of the laboratory’s sample workload.

The minister also drew attention to the laboratory’s international partnerships and accreditation status, saying it participates in external quality control programmes and collaborates with specialised laboratories in Greece, Spain and Italy.

“For this reason, it has established itself as a reliable reference laboratory for public health,” he said.

The “One Dream, One Wish” association, which supports children with cancer and their families, funded the purchase and installation of the equipment.

Charalambides thanked the organisation for what he described as “an act of substance, responsibility and social sensitivity,” adding that the donation extended beyond laboratory support to benefit patients and healthcare professionals directly.

“It supports timely and reliable diagnosis. It supports healthcare professionals in their work. It supports patients and their families at the most critical moment,” he said.