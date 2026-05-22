Three hospitalised soldiers are being treated for a viral infection, while meningitis has been ruled out, defence ministry spokesman Christos Pieris confirmed on Friday.

Pieris told the Cyprus News Agency that the Greek forces Eldyk soldier, who is being treated for meningitis at the Nicosia general hospital, is stable and does not have a fever.

The other three soldiers, who are serving in the same unit as the soldier with meningitis, are expected to be discharged over the coming days.