“What happens when a wall stops functioning as a surface and becomes a meeting point?” ask the organisers of a public event this Saturday. Τhe village of Malounta will host an open participatory art intervention by French artist Mathieu Devavry in collaboration with ABR.

Over several days, Devavry will create a large-scale mural inspired by ideas of peace, coexistence and transformation. Shortly before its unveiling, the wall will temporarily open to the public, allowing people to freely write, spray, draw and leave their own marks across its surface.

Children, residents, visitors and people from across Cyprus are invited to take part, contributing thoughts, symbols and gestures around themes such as peace, freedom, coexistence and everyday life.

For Devavry, the project is not only about creating an artwork, but about creating the conditions for dialogue, participation and collective expression to emerge around it. Rather than functioning simply as decoration, the intervention aims to temporarily transform public space into a place of encounter – where people can gather, express themselves and share the same space through colour, words and gesture.

Materials for all ages will be available throughout the day, including child-friendly sprays, brushes and tools for freer forms of intervention. The interactive event will take place between 4pm and 7pm at the Malounta Community Amphitheatre and although free to attend, requires registration: https://toixos-malountas.netlify.app/

On the Wall of Mallounta

Public intervention and participation of mural by French artist Mathieu Devavry. The public can add to the mural. May 23. Malounta Community Amphitheatre, Nicosia district. 4pm-7pm. https://toixos-malountas.netlify.app/