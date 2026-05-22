A temporary fence has been placed around the sea caves at the Cape Greco national forest park, to prevent injury from diving into the sea from the rocks.

The forestry department said on Friday the fence was to protect the public and the rescue teams as well.

The temporary fence will also secure the rock formation in the area, which has shown signs of instability and may crumble, placing visitors in danger.

The fence was placed following meetings with the joint rescue and coordination centre, the geological survey department, the environment department and the fire brigade.

The forestry department urged the public to follow the signs and avoid any activity that could put people in danger.