Archaeologists have uncovered over 20 ancient votive statue bases at the Apollo sanctuary in Frangissa, near Pera Orinis, it was made known on Friday.

The department of antiquities said the newly discovered statue bases were important as many were found in their original positions, unlike previous finds that were used as backfill in 19th-century excavations. Some, it said, still have intact feet.

The bases came to light during the fifth season of excavations at the site, led by Matthias Recke, with fieldwork directed by Philipp Kobusch.

The sanctuary was first excavated in 1885 by Max Ohnefalsch-Richter, but the work was never fully published and the site’s exact location was later forgotten.

Recent research enabled archaeologists to relocate the sanctuary and continue excavations using modern methods.

During the latest excavation, archaeologists also found clay statue fragments, providing the first evidence in Cyprus that clay figurines were mounted on limestone bases rather than placed directly on the ground.

These findings highlight the sanctuary’s evolution, with some bases closely stacked or placed atop older layers, showing that worshippers reorganised the site over centuries while keeping previous offerings visible.

Excavators uncovered undisturbed pottery layers dating to the Archaic period, confirming the sanctuary’s activity during that era.

According to the department of antiquities, these discoveries offer valuable insights into the religious practices, social life and organisation of ancient Cypriot sanctuaries from the Archaic to the Hellenistic period.