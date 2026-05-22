A second vessel from the Global Sumud Flotilla sailed into Kato Paphos harbour at around 8pm on Friday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the boat was accompanied into the harbour by a port police patrol boat.

The number of people on board has not yet been made known.

Vivy Sabre, also part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, remains docked at Kato Paphos harbour, while the remaining three crew members are awaiting instructions for their departure.

Of the five-person crew, consisting of two Italians, one Spaniard, one Moroccan and one Mexican, only the latter three remain after the Italians departed the ship on Monday and returned home.