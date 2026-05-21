Access to the Global Sumud Flotilla ship “Vivy Sabre”, which currently remains docked in the harbour of Kato Paphos, has allegedly has allegedly been restricted, with activists claiming that they were prevented from providing food and drinks to the crew on Thursday.

“It was okay yesterday and suddenly I am not allowed to get in anymore,” said Green party MP Andreas Evlavis, who has been providing the crew with food and water on the ground.

Of the five-person crew, consisting of two Italians, one Spaniard, one Moroccan and one Mexican, only the latter three remain after the Italians departed the ship on Monday and returned home.

“As a European citizen, I can leave the ship freely but my other two comrades are forced to stay on board,” Spanish activist Kim Del Rio told the Cyprus Mail.

He said that three were equipped with all the necessary resources at this time, however, it is yet to be seen how the circumstances will evolve if access to the vessel is no longer possible, as the crew will likely have to remain on the island for a further period due to technical difficulties.

The foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as the “completely unacceptable” conduct of Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir toward activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a public statement posted on X, the ministry said Ben Gvir’s actions were “incompatible with democratic norms and the fundamental values of human dignity” and called for immediate corrective measures and accountability.

The ministry stated that “such reprehensible behaviour can never be tolerated” and welcomed statements by members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu, distancing themselves from the minister’s conduct.