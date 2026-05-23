Celtic completed their 14th double with a 3-1 victory over Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday one week after their dramatic league title success, as manager Martin O’Neill’s return to the club proved decisive.

Celtic needed two late goals to deny Heart of Midlothian the Premiership crown last weekend, sparking a pitch invasion, but there was little such drama this time around.

The champions proved too strong for second-tier Dunfermline, with Daizen Maeda lobbing goalkeeper Aston Oxborough after 19 minutes and Arne Engels firing home a powerful low strike from outside the area nine minutes before the break.

Kelechi Iheanacho dribbled through the Dunfermline defence, including Oxborough, to put the game out of reach in the 73rd before Josh Cooper’s consolation goal 10 minutes from time.

O’Neill’s name rang out around Hampden Park, as the man who won the double twice in his previous term at Celtic was acclaimed by the fans after his second spell as interim manager this campaign ends with another trophy.

O’Neill had first stepped in after Brendan Rodgers resigned in October, and Celtic turned to the 74-year-old once more in January after Wilfried Nancy’s short reign proved unsuccessful.

Celtic won their last seven league games to snatch the title from Hearts, and their run to the Cup final came during O’Neill’s time in charge.

“It’s definitely not my final, it’s Celtic football club’s final,” O’Neill told the BBC. “I have had a bit-part to play in proceedings.

“The game has changed a wee bit since I first managed and some of the things we coach so I’ve had to learn. You’re on the periphery then suddenly you’re thrown into the middle of it and you get a perverse enjoyment from it when you win things.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor climbed the steps to collect the Cup, his seventh success in the competition.

“They’re all special,” McGregor said.

“Probably off the back of a difficult season, everything the team has had to go through it makes it all the sweeter.

“Martin O’Neill has been fantastic since he came back in. He’s been backed up by amazing staff members. I’m sure he will be involved in some capacity (next season).”

For now, O’Neill remains coy on his future.

“There were no discussions about that at all,” he replied when asked whether he could stay on.

“Next week I might get to speak to the owner. If the season was to start tomorrow, I couldn’t do it.

“But the season doesn’t start tomorrow. The Scottish season does start quickly though, and I’m getting old. What I have, is a passion for the game. I don’t think that will ever leave me, even in my final days.”