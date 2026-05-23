A 61-year-old woman died in a workplace accident in Limassol on Friday evening, police said.

The victim was named as Diana Tsilidou, a Georgian national.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 7pm while the woman was cleaning offices on the balcony of the fourth floor of a building in Limassol.

Under circumstances still under investigation, she reportedly lost her balance and fell from the building.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transported her to Limassol general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronas said that an investigation is underway, led by Ayios Ioannis police station in cooperation with the labour inspection department.

He said investigators will examine the circumstances under which the incident occurred, including whether any liability may arise for the employer.

The scene remains under guard, with further examinations expected to be carried out during the day as investigations continue.