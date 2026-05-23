Election campaigning officially ended at midnight on Friday ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, in line with electoral law.

Pre-election rallies and all party political activities came to a close at midnight, ushering in the legally mandated pre-election silence period.

During both the eve of the vote and election day itself, political advertisements, statements and gatherings directly or indirectly related to the elections are prohibited, including advertising on social media, apps and the wider internet.

The publication of any news item or announcement, whether paid for or not, is also banned, except for announcements or information issued by the general returning officer or with his authorisation.

Campaign advertisements for party slates or individual candidates displayed on billboards or in other public spaces were required to be removed by midnight on Friday. Online advertisements, whether paid or unpaid, as well as links directing users to party or candidate accounts that could be interpreted as campaign promotion, must also be taken down, while the posting of new campaign-related content is prohibited.

However, content published on social media or on party, candidate or campaign team accounts before the start of the silence period may remain online. Political party and candidate websites may also continue to operate, as access to them depends on the user’s own initiative.