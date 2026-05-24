Direct Democracy of Cyprus leader, Fidias Panayiotou, urged voters to continue participation on Sunday after casting his ballot at Meniko Primary School.

Speaking in brief remarks to reporters after voting, he thanked those working at polling stations and members of the public taking part in the process.

He said the day could represent a shift in public engagement with politics, adding “today I think we will turn a page in the future of democracy in Cyprus”.

Panayiotou also referred to the momentum of recent electoral contests, and expressing optimism about continued participation throughout the day.