Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on Friday that he and Mohamed Salah both care about the club’s success after the Egyptian questioned their style of play in a social media post.

Slot, however, declined to confirm whether the forward, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, would feature in the club’s final game of the campaign at Anfield against Brentford on Sunday.

In a post on X, Salah urged the club to rediscover their attacking identity after a painful 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa left Champions League qualification in the balance.

“Mo and I have the same interests, we want the best for this club, we want it to be as successful as possible. We were both part of giving our fans their first title for five years, but we are also aware we haven’t brought that same level this season,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“What we and I want is for the club to be as successful as last season. And that is where my main focus is on now because the game on Sunday could give us a really good base for next season.

“I never say anything about team selection, so it would be a surprise to you if I did that right now.”

Salah, third on Liverpool’s all-time top-scorers list, had highlighted the club’s inconsistent campaign and called for a return to the aggressive style that brought previous success under former manager Juergen Klopp.

However, the Dutchman said the forward’s criticism had not affected the team’s training as they prepare to host Brentford.

With one more Champions League spot up for grabs, fifth-placed Liverpool, on 59 points, will aim to maintain their three-point lead and six-goal-difference advantage over sixth-placed Bournemouth.

“I don’t think it is important what I feel, what is important is we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday,” Slot added.

“So I prepare Mo and the whole of the team in the best possible way, that is what matters. I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa, as a win would’ve given us Champions League qualification, and now there is one game to go and it is vital for us as a club.”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker resumed training on Friday and is expected to be fit for the final game, Slot said, after being sidelined since mid-March with a hamstring injury.