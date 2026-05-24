Party leaders from smaller formations joined the national call for participation on Sunday as parliamentary voting continued across Cyprus, with statements focusing on turnout, political change and the direction of the next five-year term.

Hunters’ movement leader Nikolas Prodromou, upon voting earlier at the Frenaros Primary School, remarked that “today the people of Cyprus truly hold their fate in their hands”.

He called on voters to “go to the polls and send a message that it is time to turn the page”, adding that abstention would benefit entrenched political interests.

In Limassol, Andreas Christofi, president of the Agricultural Workers Party (Agronomos), voted at the regional primary school of Trimiklini at 2.15pm.

Speaking briefly after casting his ballot, he said “glory and honour to the working people of Cyprus”, linking his party’s message to labour representation and rural communities.

With his vote, the sequence of party leaders casting ballots in the Limassol district was completed, according to electoral observers monitoring the process throughout the day.

Elsewhere, Green Party leader Kyriakos Andreou who voted in Xyliatos, said participation was “essential for democratic legitimacy and called for a calm and responsible conclusion to the electoral process”.