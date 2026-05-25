The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday announced that its council ratified a decision to continue the suspension of trading for shares in Mr Pengu Public Company Ltd.

This move upholds the initial enforcement measures that were originally communicated to the public on May 11, 2026.

The targeted enterprise has its shares listed on the Emerging Companies Market.

The ongoing trading freeze is scheduled to remain in place for a maximum duration of two months.

This specific timeline dictates that the current market restriction will last until July 13, 2026, at the very latest.

The council clarified that the suspension could be lifted sooner if the business successfully complies with its outstanding continuous obligations.

These regulatory infractions stem directly from a persistent failure to prepare, issue, and properly publicise a series of mandatory financial disclosures.

The missing documentation includes the half-yearly financial report for the six-month period that concluded on June 30, 2024.

The company has similarly neglected to submit its subsequent half-yearly financial report for the period that ended on June 30, 2025.

The disclosure backlog is further compounded by the absence of the comprehensive annual financial report for the year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The firm has also failed to deliver its annual financial report for the consecutive twelve-month period concluding on December 31, 2025.

The state of non-compliance regarding these multiple interim and annual accounts had already been flagged to market participants during prior official statements.