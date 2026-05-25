Trinity Private School participates in Doers Summit 2026

Trinity Private School was proud to participate in the Doers Summit 2026, joining a vibrant community of innovators, educators, entrepreneurs and creatives for a weekend centred around ideas, collaboration and forward thinking.

Throughout the event, the Trinity activation space welcomed a steady flow of visitors who engaged with the team, explored the school’s programmes and experienced the warm and energetic atmosphere created throughout the weekend.

A particularly special moment for the Trinity community was seeing Andrey Bordyuzhan participate in a panel discussion focused on leadership, education and innovation. His thoughtful contribution reflected the values that continue to shape the Trinity approach — curiosity, courage and meaningful engagement with the world around us.

Visitors to the Trinity space enjoyed interactive experiences including the Batak challenge, alongside opportunities to connect with the team and learn more about the school, after-school activities and camps.

Ultimately, Doers 2026 brought together people and organisations in an event committed to shaping the future through creativity, dialogue and action; Trinity was honoured to be part of this year’s edition.