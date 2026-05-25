Four men accused of participating in a criminal organisation on Monday saw their trial adjourned until September 16, with proceedings set to continue before the Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court.

Three of the defendants, a 42-year-old man and two men aged 29, remain free on bail following an earlier court decision which considered amendments made to the indictment.

Their defence lawyers had objected to continued detention, arguing that several charges had been removed from the case.

The court ruled that the substantial changes justified a review of their detention status.

It also considered the defendants’ personal circumstances and their ties to Cyprus, concluding that the risk of them fleeing the country was reduced.

The three men were released under strict conditions, including a €30,000 bond each with reliable guarantors, surrendering travel documents, and reporting to a police station three times a week.

Their names are on the stop list.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old contract soldier also facing charges remains in custody, facing charges related to the attempted murder of a prominent businessman.

On January 22 a police operation in Larnaca and the central prisons targeting an organised crime syndicate involved in extortion, violence, and money laundering.

Police claim the group operated a protection racket against local businesses and aimed to control nightclub security in the city.

The investigation focused on a violent clash on January 17 near Larnaca police headquarters, where gunfire erupted during a confrontation in which knives, metal bars and an axe were used.

The incident is believed to stem from demands for protection money from a businessman on Gregoris Afxentiou Avenue, starting with a €7,000 initial payment and monthly fees of €1,000.

After he refused, he was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty.