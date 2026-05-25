Famagusta is stepping up efforts to strengthen its position in key overseas tourism markets, with a major online campaign for 2026 already under way.

The campaign aims to boost the region’s image and competitiveness, increase tourist arrivals and help extend the season beyond the traditional summer months.

According to a statement from the Famagusta regional tourism board (Etap), the initiative is “one of the largest and most organised digital promotion efforts ever carried out for the free district of Famagusta”.

It is being implemented for the third consecutive year by Famagusta Hoteliers Association, in close cooperation with the Etap Famagusta, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the municipalities of Ayia Napa and Paralimni-Deryneia, the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), as well as tourism professionals and businesses in the region.

The board said the coordinated campaign focuses on strengthening the international recognition of Famagusta as “a modern, multidimensional and authentic tourist destination, which offers high-quality experiences throughout the year”.

At the same time, Etap said the campaign makes use of advanced digital marketing tools and targeted online advertising, with emphasis on important markets for Cyprus, including the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Sweden.

Countries in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region are also being covered.

The campaign includes promotion through international social media platforms, digital media, search engines and specialised tourism websites.

It also involves the production of audiovisual material, the creation of thematic content and actions promoting experiences that highlight the region’s modern tourism product, particularly in Protaras, Ayia Napa and the wider Famagusta hinterland.

Particular emphasis is being placed on the district’s comparative advantages, including its award-winning beaches, modern tourism infrastructure, authentic Cypriot hospitality and gastronomy.

Alternative forms of tourism, cultural and sports events, as well as family, quality and experiential holidays, are also being promoted as part of the campaign.

The statement added that “support for the initiative forms part of Etap Famagusta’s broader strategy to promote the region abroad in Cyprus’ most important source markets, through innovative and targeted digital tools.”