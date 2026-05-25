Nominations for the vacant position of Paphos bishop closed on Monday lunchtime, with four clerics now standing in the race for the post.

The post has remained vacant since May 22, 2025, when the Holy Synod removed then-bishop Tychikos from office, with Archbishop Georgios serving as caretaker ever since.

Submitting their candidacies in person at the archbishopric were Archimandrite Ioannis, abbot of the Stavropegic Monastery of Apostle Barnabas, Archimandrite Sophronios of Panayia Trooditissa monastery, Archimandrite Grigorios Ioannides of Trimythous and dean of the Church of Cyprus’ theological school, and Archimandrite Ioannis Theocharous from the Paphos bishopric.

Archimandrite Ioannis had earlier publicly declared his candidacy in a letter, describing his decision as one driven by duty and his long association with the Paphos district, where he served between 1985 and 2007.

“I have stressed many times that I must always be on the front line and cannot remain uninvolved or become a deserter,” he said.

In the same letter, he said he was acting “with a sense of responsibility”, motivated by love for Paphos and a desire to serve the faithful, while expressing confidence that the Holy Synod would choose the most capable and unifying figure for the role.

On Tuesday, the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus is expected to meet to approve the final list of candidates. If no procedural objections emerge, the election of a new bishop could take place immediately.

Church sources have not ruled out last-minute procedural developments, though the close of nominations significantly narrows the field after months of internal discussions over the succession.

The race is the first major test of the Church of Cyprus’ revised constitutional charter, under which the election of bishops now falls directly under the authority of the Holy Synod.

That change means the outcome will depend not only on candidates’ standing in Paphos, but also on the alliances and balances of influence within the synod itself.