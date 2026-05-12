Greece is “our most steadfast support”, Disy leader Annita Demetriou said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday.

She said that she and Mitsotakis had “discussed developments in the Cyprus problem” coming “in anticipation of a new effort” for progress towards a solution reportedly set to be initiated by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We also examined issues related to common defence and security, in relation to European autonomy strategy, which are high on the agenda of our great European family, the European People’s Party,” which is the European grouping to which both Disy and Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party belong.

Additionally, she said, “we also exchanged views on the stabilising role which Cyprus and Greece can play, in an uncertain geopolitical environment in the particularly turbulent region of the Middle East”.

“The reality is that we are in a critical political period for our Cyprus, at a time when the need for stability, maintaining the country’s western orientation, and continuing reform policies is more important than ever,” she said.

As such, she added, “the relationship between Disy and New Democracy remains one of trust, shared values, cooperation and mutual support”.

“This common convergence must continue with determination and perseverance because it constitutes the most dynamic perspective for all of Hellenism, for Cyprus and Greece,” she said.

The meeting comes less than two weeks before Cyprus is set to vote on parliamentary elections, with Disy currently leading in the polls but expected to lose seats.

Should those opinion polls correspond to the vote itself on May 24, Demetriou is expected to once again be one of the leading candidates for the position of house president, which she held throughout the last parliament, between 2021 and last month.