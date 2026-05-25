Presidential Commissioner Marios Hartsiotis will visit the occupied villages of Rizokarpasso and Ayia Triada on Wednesday to meet the residents there.

The visit aims to provide practical state support and maintain regular communication with Greek Cypriots living in the areas in the north.

Hartsiotis is expected to meet residents to discuss progress on issues raised during his previous visit and outline steps taken to address them.

The commissioner’s office said the meetings form part of a wider effort to monitor the daily problems faced by residents and promote solutions through direct contact with the communities.

It added that such visits would continue regularly to assess needs and strengthen communication between the state and residents in the occupied villages.