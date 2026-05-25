Veterinary services and livestock farmers continued consultations on Monday over the foot and mouth disease outbreak during a meeting lasting more than two hours, veterinary services director Christodoulos Pipis said.

The meeting at the veterinary services headquarters focused on the next steps in managing the outbreak and the measures in force in affected areas.

Both sides agreed not to make public statements until consultations are completed, with discussions expected to continue.

The talks come amid increasing tension surrounding containment measures and livestock culls in Limassol and Larnaca districts.

Last week, the veterinary association warned that vets could suspend foot and mouth testing unless police protection is provided during field visits.

Association president Demetris Epaminondas cited threats and incidents involving veterinary staff.

“We will not wait until we have victims,” Epaminondas said.

He described an incident in Limassol in which individuals allegedly entered a livestock unit during sampling procedures and told veterinarians to “disappear from here if you value your lives”.

The latest consultations follow the confirmation last week of a new infected livestock unit in Pachna, Limassol district.

Authorities proceeded with the culling of animals at the site and established protection and surveillance zones around the area.

Senior veterinary officer Apostolos Mazeris said laboratory tests confirmed active infection within the herd.

“That’s why our actions are aimed at killing as quickly as possible,” Mazeris said.

Authorities said investigations are continuing into how the virus spread to the unit.

Veterinary officials have maintained that vaccination programmes, movement controls and biosecurity measures remain necessary to limit transmission.

Farmers in affected areas have raised concerns over compensation, the spread of the virus and the culling policy.

Some livestock farmers have questioned how infections occurred in isolated units where animal movements were restricted.

Tensions in Pachna also escalated after a television crew covering protests against further culls was reportedly attacked by members of the newly formed “voice of the livestock breeders” opposing the measures.