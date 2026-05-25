Supporters of former Paphos bishop Tychikos gathered on Monday outside the Paphos municipal hall, voicing opposition to the procedures underway for the election of his replacement following his removal from office.

The demonstration took place as church authorities prepared to move forward with the selection process, with four candidacies submitted and the synod expected to take decisions on the matter in upcoming meetings.

Protesters displayed banners expressing support for Tychikos and rejecting the legitimacy of the process, with slogans such as “the only legal and canonical one is Tychikos” and messages opposing the appointment of a successor.

The gathering forms part of a series of public expressions of support for the former bishop since his suspension and removal, a process that has generated internal schisms within the church and its faithful.

The synod has been examining procedural changes to the election system in parallel with the vacancy in the Paphos see, including proposals that would allow appointments to be made directly by the synod rather than through wider electoral procedures.

The controversy surrounding Tychikos has also been addressed publicly by Archbishop Georgios, who has defended the synod’s handling of the case.

He said earlier that “I blame myself for not correctly measuring his capabilities and strengths” in relation to his initial appointment.

He further alleged that Tychikos maintained connections with groups outside Cyprus opposed to positions adopted officially by the Orthodox Church.

Supporters of the former bishop have rejected the decisions of the synod, arguing that his removal was unjust and calling for his reinstatement or a reversal of disciplinary measures.

Earlier protests have included demonstrations outside the archbishop’s palace in Nicosia.