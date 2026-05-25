Emergency services were mobilised in Larnaca on Monday following the collapse of part of a residential structure, with authorities initially assessing whether anyone might be trapped before confirming that three occupants had exited safely.

The incident occurred in the Chrysopolitissa area, where a brick-built residence suffered the collapse of a wall and part of a ceiling within one of its rooms.

Fire brigade units and emergency responders were deployed to the scene, with the area cordoned off while structural safety checks were carried out.

Authorities said the initial alert prompted concerns that individuals could be trapped under debris.

According to Phileleftheros, three women were residing in the property at the time of the incident.

They were in a different room when the collapse occurred and were able to escape the building without suffering any injures.

The collapse is understood to have taken place at around 11.30am, although emergency services were only informed later in the day.

Fire brigade personnel remained at the property to assess stability and prevent further risk, while officials secured the surrounding area.

Larnaca district EOA chairman, Angelos Hadjicharalambous, said arrangements were being made for the three women to be accommodated elsewhere for the night, while the property owner, who is at present overseas, has been informed.

Investigations into the structural condition of the building are ongoing, with engineers expected to examine the extent of the damage and determine whether the property remains safe.