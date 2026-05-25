The Nicosia permanent criminal court on Monday unanimously ruled that Giorgos Christodoulou, also known as Zavrantonas, will remain in custody pending the retrial of the high-profile case concerning the importation and possession of more than 15kg of cocaine with intent to supply.

The court rejected a defence request for his release under conditions, finding that there remained a serious risk both of absconding and further criminal activity.

Christodoulou was originally sentenced in December 2022 to 22 years in prison, but that conviction was recently overturned by the appeals court, which ordered the case to be retried from the beginning.

The case now is reported to be exceptionally and materially different from an ordinary criminal matter, largely due to the six years that have already passed since proceedings first began.

Although Christodoulou has already served a substantial portion of the sentence that was later quashed, the court said the gravity of the charges weighed against his release.

The ruling described the case as involving organised criminal activity linked to a significant quantity of class A narcotics of high purity, which the court heard had been brought into Cyprus following coordinated actions and overseas contacts.

Particular weight was also given to the prosecution’s evidence, including testimony from a co-defendant, which the court said pointed at first sight to Christodoulou’s involvement in the case, describing him as having played a dominant role.

The court acknowledged concerns over the lengthy delay and said the retrial would be prioritised under an intensified hearing schedule, including afternoon sessions if necessary, to ensure the case is concluded as quickly as possible.

However, it concluded that the likelihood of conviction, the seriousness of the alleged offences and the perceived risk of repeat offending made continued detention necessary.

During a hearing on Friday, the defence argued that Christodoulou’s six-year detention amounted to a violation of his right to a fair trial, noting that other individuals involved in the case had already been released.

Defence lawyer Christos Poutziouris also raised concerns over the way the case had been investigated, including the handling of a protected witness and whether any inducements or favourable treatment had been offered, while requesting the disclosure of related evidential material from the legal service.

The prosecution maintained that the case was exceptionally serious and carried a potential life sentence, citing evidence from the drug squad, telecommunications data, messages and intelligence, which it said linked Christodoulou to the importation and receipt of the cocaine shipment.

The case is due to resume on June 2.