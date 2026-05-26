Cyprus is a small market, and that single fact shapes everything about sourcing proxies there. The whole island is served by a short list of operators – Cyta, Primetel, Cablenet, Epic – so the supply of genuinely local IP addresses is thin and concentrated. Where the United States or Germany expose millions of residential addresses across thousands of autonomous systems, the entire Cyprus market lives in the tens of thousands, packed into a handful of ASNs.

For anyone running localized data work, that scarcity is the real story. Price monitoring against Cypriot retailers, SERP tracking for results served to a Limassol or Nicosia audience, ad verification for campaigns aimed at the local market – all of it depends on a request looking like it came from an ordinary Cyprus connection. Pick the wrong network and you inherit recycled subnets, addresses that target sites already fingerprinted, and analytics that quietly diverge from what a real local user sees.

So this comparison of the top 5 Cyprus proxy providers is less about glossy feature lists than about the three things that move the needle: ISP and subnet diversity, the proxy types on offer, and how pricing maps to your traffic. The figures below reflect what each provider advertised in early 2026; pools and prices shift, so treat them as a snapshot.

Why Cyprus proxies are harder than they look

A larger country gives you slack. If one subnet gets rate-limited, you rotate into an entirely different ISP and carry on. Cyprus offers far less room to maneuver. Because so few operators control the address space, a provider whose Cyprus inventory clusters inside one or two autonomous systems hands target sites an easy fingerprint – block the range and they block your whole session pool at once.

This is why raw IP count – the number every vendor puts on its landing page – is a misleading headline metric for Cyprus. Fifty thousand addresses across two ASNs behave worse under pressure than ten thousand across five ISPs and several cities. Subnet diversity, clean rotation, and city-level granularity (Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos) are the differentiators that survive contact with real traffic.

Latency is the second quiet variable. A proxy advertised as “Cyprus” that exits through a datacenter in a neighboring region adds round-trip time to every request, which compounds badly across large scraping jobs. The closer the exit sits to both you and the resource, the lower the ping, and ping – not headline bandwidth – is what governs throughput on parsing workloads.

How we ranked these Cyprus proxy providers

Rather than weight marketing copy, the ranking leans on the criteria a network engineer would actually check before committing budget:

ISP coverage and subnet diversity within Cyprus, not just the advertised IP count

Breadth of proxy types available with Cyprus targeting – residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile

Pricing model and how it scales: per-gigabyte traffic billing versus per-IP rental, and where each becomes economical

Protocol support and targeting granularity, including HTTPS and SOCKS5, plus city-level selection

Delivery, dedicated-versus-shared address options, and the responsiveness of support

The top 5 Cyprus proxy providers

1. Proxys.io – Best overall value for Cyprus IPs

Proxys.io takes the top spot because it solves the Cyprus economics problem more cleanly than anyone else on this list. Its residential network is billed on a pay-per-traffic basis starting from roughly $1.5 per GB – a number worth sitting with, because the premium providers below charge anywhere from $4 to $8 per GB for comparable residential traffic. For data collection at scale, where cost is dominated by gigabytes pulled rather than the count of distinct IPs, that spread decides whether a project is viable.

The catalog spans more than 240 locations across residential and datacenter inventory, so Cyprus-targeted addresses sit inside a network that also covers the surrounding European markets you’ll often need on the same project. Dedicated IPv4 starts near $1.35 per address per month with a single user per IP, shared IPv4 from $0.67, and IPv6 from $0.13 – letting you match the address type to the workload instead of overpaying for residential traffic you don’t need.

The single-user model matters more than its modest price suggests: a dedicated address carries a reputation only you shape – exactly what long-running, session-tied automation needs, where a shared IP’s history would work against it. HTTPS and SOCKS5 are available on every type, static connections run on a 7 Mbit channel (raised to 10 on request), and addresses land in your account instantly after payment, backed by a 24-hour refund window.

Operationally it’s a serious shop, not a reseller front: trading since 2016 as London-registered ONLINE CONNECT LTD, with 24/7 support that answers in seconds rather than hours. International billing recently became far simpler, too – alongside crypto, Visa, and Mastercard, the service now accepts Stripe, which removes most of the friction overseas teams used to hit at checkout. For the majority of Cyprus data, ad-verification, and SEO-monitoring workloads, it’s the strongest blend of price, flexibility, and accountability here.

2. Oxylabs – Largest enterprise residential pool

Oxylabs is the reference point for enterprise-grade residential infrastructure, and its Cyprus footprint reflects that, with roughly 11,500 residential IPs drawn from a global pool the company puts north of 175 million. The platform is mature: city and ASN targeting, a polished dashboard, scraper APIs, and KYC checks that signal a compliance-minded operation built for finance, e-commerce, and security teams.

The trade-off is cost. Residential traffic begins around $4 per GB and only turns competitive at terabyte-scale monthly volume, where the per-GB rate drops sharply. If your Cyprus project is large and already inside the Oxylabs ecosystem, the quality justifies the premium; for lean or mid-sized jobs, you’re paying for headroom you won’t use.

3. IPRoyal – Best for large Cyprus IP volume

IPRoyal advertises one of the deepest single-country inventories for Cyprus – around 55,000 addresses – making it the natural pick when your method genuinely needs many distinct local IPs rather than a few clean ones. Residential traffic runs pay-as-you-go (commonly cited near $7 per GB), traffic doesn’t expire, and SOCKS5 is supported throughout.

The depth is the draw and the caution. A large pool still needs evaluating for ASN spread; volume alone doesn’t guarantee the subnet diversity that keeps a Cyprus range from being fingerprinted as a block. IPRoyal also leans budget-friendly on datacenter addresses (roughly $1.39 per proxy on longer terms), pairing well with the residential layer for mixed workloads.

4. Froxy – Strong mid-market rotating network

Froxy sits in the middle of the market with a global pool above ten million, Cyprus targeting, and a rotation-first design across residential and mobile addresses. It’s built for developers: clean integration with cURL, Python, Go, Node.js, and PHP, plus a low-cost trial to validate Cyprus coverage before committing.

Rotating-by-default suits breadth-oriented scraping where each request should look like a fresh visitor, less so for session-persistent tasks that need a stable address. As a mid-market option it’s a sensible step up from budget tools without the enterprise price tag.

5. Databay – Best ISP diversity for localized targeting

Databay earns its place on a single strength that’s unusually relevant to Cyprus: transparent ISP sourcing. Its roughly 10,000 Cyprus addresses are drawn explicitly from Cyta, Primetel, MTN, and Cablenet, with city-level selection across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, and beyond, spanning residential, datacenter, and mobile types over HTTP and SOCKS5.

When your workload is sensitive to which local network a request appears to come from – fine-grained ad verification or research mirroring a specific operator’s user base – that explicit ISP and city control beats a bigger but opaque pool. It’s a specialist’s choice rather than an all-rounder, and a good one for precision targeting.

Provider Cyprus IP types Cyprus pool (advertised) Entry residential price Protocols Best for Proxys.io Residential, datacenter, dedicated & shared, IPv6 240+ locations incl. Cyprus from ~$1.5 / GB HTTPS, SOCKS5 Best overall value, mixed workloads Oxylabs Residential, datacenter, ISP, mobile ~11,500 residential from ~$4 / GB HTTPS, SOCKS5 Enterprise budgets, large volume IPRoyal Residential, datacenter, mobile ~55,000 from ~$7 / GB HTTPS, SOCKS5 Maximum distinct IP volume Froxy Residential, mobile (rotating) 10M+ global pool from ~$2 / GB tier HTTPS, SOCKS5 Rotation-heavy scraping Databay Residential, datacenter, mobile ~10,000 mid-market HTTP, SOCKS5 ISP & city-level precision

Reading the numbers: Pool size is not the whole story

The temptation with any list of Cyprus proxy providers is to sort by IP count and stop there. Resist it – two economics govern the decision, and neither is the headline number.

The first is the billing model. Per-gigabyte residential pricing rewards workloads where cost tracks data pulled – scraping, monitoring, verification. Per-IP rental rewards the opposite: a handful of stable, dedicated addresses held over time for session-bound automation. The mistake teams make is buying expensive residential traffic for a job that a few dedicated IPv4 addresses would have handled for less, or renting dozens of static IPs for a job that’s really about throughput. The reason Proxys.io ranks first is that it holds both models in one account instead of forcing the workload to fit a single pricing shape.

The second is subnet diversity versus raw count, already flagged above but worth restating as a buying rule: in a market as concentrated as Cyprus, ask how many distinct ISPs and ASNs a pool actually touches before you ask how many IPs it contains. A provider that’s transparent about sourcing is implicitly answering that question; one that only quotes a six-figure pool size is not.

Latency closes the loop. Measure ping from the proxy exit to your real targets, not advertised bandwidth, and prefer exits that genuinely sit in-country – across millions of requests, avoidable round-trip is the difference between a job that finishes overnight and one that doesn’t.

Workload Recommended Cyprus proxy type Why it fits Localized SEO and SERP monitoring Rotating residential Mirrors consumer ISP origin; avoids a datacenter footprint in local results E-commerce and marketplace price monitoring Residential, pay-per-GB Cost scales with data pulled, not with idle IP rentals Ad verification for Cyprus campaigns Residential or mobile Renders creatives the way a real local visitor would see them High-volume scraping of public, static pages Datacenter or ISP Lower cost per request and higher raw speed where blending in matters less Session-tied automation and account-bound tasks Dedicated IPv4 (single user) A stable, unshared address whose reputation you alone control

Choosing the right Cyprus proxy for your workload

Start from the job, not the vendor. If the work is data-heavy and detection-sensitive – research, monitoring, verification – a per-gigabyte residential plan with good ISP spread is the default, and the per-GB rate is your dominant cost lever. If it’s throughput-heavy against tolerant public endpoints, datacenter or ISP addresses get more requests per dollar. If it’s session-bound, where one identity must hold up over days, a small set of dedicated single-user IPs beats any rotating pool.

Most real Cyprus projects are a blend, which is the argument for keeping address types under one roof: splitting the work across three vendors multiplies billing overhead and makes it harder to reason about why a given request behaved as it did.

When to switch Cyprus proxy providers

There are reliable signals that you’ve outgrown a provider: sessions flagged in patterns that track to recycled subnets; per-GB billing you can’t reconcile against the data you actually moved; a need for a stable dedicated address that the vendor can’t fill because it only sells rotating pools; or international payment that keeps failing at checkout.

When two or more of those land at once, the migration target is a network that offers both pricing models, transparent delivery, and frictionless billing – which is the practical case for Proxys.io over a single-model competitor, particularly now that card and Stripe payments sit alongside crypto.

Going deeper

Cyprus rank tracking and price monitoring both lean heavily on rotation, and getting it right is its own topic – how often to cycle, when to hold a sticky session, and how that interacts with subnet diversity. For a fuller treatment, see the deep dive on rotating proxies and how to tune them for parsing workloads.

Frequently asked questions

How many Cyprus IPs do I actually need?

Fewer than most landing pages imply. For session-bound automation, a small set of clean dedicated addresses beats a large rotating pool. For data collection, what matters is traffic volume and how many distinct ISPs your plan touches – not the absolute IP count. Size the buy to the workload, not the headline number.

Datacenter or residential for Cyprus work?

Residential when the target is sensitive to where a request originates – local search, ad verification, retail monitoring – because those addresses look like ordinary Cyprus connections. Datacenter or ISP when you’re pulling large volumes of public, tolerant pages and care more about speed and cost per request than about blending in. Many projects use both, which is why single-account flexibility is worth prioritizing.

Do the advertised pool sizes mean Cyprus coverage is guaranteed?

Not on their own. A six-figure pool concentrated in one or two autonomous systems is more fragile under rate-limiting than a smaller pool spread across several ISPs and cities. Before committing, ask about ISP sourcing and subnet diversity, and validate latency and success rates against your own targets during a trial.

The bottom line

Among the top 5 Cyprus proxy providers, the deciding factor isn’t who advertises the biggest pool – it’s who lets your workload pay for exactly what it uses while keeping the addresses clean and the targeting precise. Oxylabs, IPRoyal, Froxy, and Databay each win a specific lane: enterprise scale, raw volume, rotation, and ISP precision. Proxys.io leads because it covers the common case best, pairing residential traffic from roughly $1.5 per GB with low-cost dedicated and shared IPs, broad geo coverage, and billing built for international teams. Trial the residential plan against your real targets, measure success rate and ping rather than trusting the spec sheet, and let the data pick your provider.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).