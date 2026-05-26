The Holy Synod is meeting on Tuesday to consider the list of candidates who submitted their interest for the vacant position of the Paphos bishop.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the vote will proceed once the election list is finalised.

The election process will be conducted via a secret vote by the 16 synod members based on the provisions of the new church statute.

The new bishop will then be elected with a vote of 50 per cent plus one. If a candidate fails to secure the necessary share of votes, a second election between the two most popular candidates will follow.

Eligible for the position of the Paphos bishop are celibate clergy including deacons, as well as monks with a degree from a recognised Orthodox theological school and ten years of ministry in the capacity of clergy or a monastery and have completed the age of 35.