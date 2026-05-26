On Tuesday, the weather will initially be overwhelmingly clear with isolated rains and storms expected to strike the island in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to around 29 degrees Celsius inland, around 26 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 25 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 18 degrees in the higher mountainous areas.

In the morning, light winds will blow at up to 3 Beaufort, later becoming mainly south- to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will be predominantly clear with locally elevated low-level clouds.

Temperatures will drop to around 16 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees on the coast and around 12 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will initially blow south- to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort, gradually weakening to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

On Wednesday, there will be an increase in cloud cover, producing isolated showers and thunderstorms in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, rain and isolated storms are expected from noon onwards, mainly in inland areas and the higher mountains.

On Friday, it will be mainly clear, with rain expected in the afternoon in the south and east of the island.

The temperature on Wednesday will increase slightly, remaining at approximately the same levels until Friday.