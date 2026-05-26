Around 300 protesters gathered in Pachna on Tuesday morning to protest the culling of animals amid the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease at a local farm.

The protest, marking the second of its kind within one week, comes as members of the veterinary services were about to proceed with the culling of animals at a farm where a positive case had been confirmed last week.

The police were called to the scene at the request of the veterinary service, who reportedly wanted officers present for their own safety.

The newly formed association of livestock farmers ‘The Voice of Livestock Breeders’ had first gathered in Pachna last Thursday to protest the measures announced by the veterinary services.

During the protest, members of the group allegedly attacked a crew of reporters.

Consultations between veterinary services, livestock farmers and agricultural organisations failed to produce any major breakthrough on Monday, as farming representatives reiterated their demand to seek a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides over the handling of the foot and mouth crisis.