The police on Monday proceeded with the arrest of a 40-year-old man suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of a 69-year-old woman in the Nicosia district in the previous week.

According to the police, the man is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Tuesday morning for the issuing of a remand order.

In the same case, a 24-year-old man who had been detained for six days was brought was brought before the Nicosia district court on Monday, which extended his remand by a further four days.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.